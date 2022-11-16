Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke has called out Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo to desist from crying to earn sympathy among the nationals.

Hon. Betty Nambooze believes that Eddy Kenzo is apparently way above crying for sympathy and that he should leave that for artists like Gravity Omutujju and Chris Evans Kaweesi.

The Member of Parliament stressed that having held a highly successful “Eddy Kenzo Festival” at Kololo Airstri, she was looking forward to listening to the singer’s motivating words towards the youth.

She was, however, disappointed when he instead broke down into tears and claimed there is a section of individuals who want to end his life.

In that regard, Betty Nambooze requested Eddy Kenzo not to turn crying into his character adding that many people in Uganda live troubled lifestyles and see a lot of real pain.

Our Kenzo then started crying and this has turned out to be his character. If Kenzo is crying like Chris Evans or Gravity omutujju to earn sympathy please let his managers know that he is above that. We live in a troubled Country already and see a lot of people with real pain. Betty Nambooze

She has thus asked and tasked his managers to improve their conduct and tip the youth with ways how they can profit from their works/music to live better lives as well.