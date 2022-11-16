Singer Amos Kigenyi, popularly as Gen. Mega Dee’s wife Dorothy Thabelinah gave birth to a new bundle of joy.

The two lovers welcomed a bouncing baby girl who they christened “Princess Dawn Beet Amos K“. The mother and newly born baby are healthy and in fine condition.

While celebrating the arrival of the baby, Mega Dee wrote on his socials revealing how his son Ethan is preparing himself for the new big brother role.

Oh Musengwa Katonda! Ondhidhi obwiire bwonabwona era nda kusakanga bulidho! Oh this overwhelming, never ending, reckless love of God. WE GLORIFY YOU LORD. Welcome to the world Princess Dawn Beet Amos K. 11/15/22 Responsibility has kicked in immediately! Ethan is still unsure of his feelings now but, he is ready for the new role. Big brother role y’all. Thank you, Lord! Gen. Mega Dee

Mega Dee and his family moved to the United States years back, and they now live in Los Angeles, California.

The singer embarked on furthering his studies and in 2021 he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Health Care Management and Leadership.

Before Mega Dee left Uganda for the United States, he was one of the most celebrated artists in Uganda who had rocking songs on the airwaves that included Akabadi, Karibu, Ngawalaba, Nibwonvuma Agaiso, among many others.

Congratulations Gen. Mega Dee upon expanding the family by a new member!