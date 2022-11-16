Last night, singer Eddy Kenzo and the nation at large went into a frenzy when the “Sitya Loss” singer got nominated in the Grammy Awards 2023 edition.

Several individuals took to their socials to celebrate Eddy Kenzo’s milestone just a few hours after he had hinted about the possibility of getting nominated for the awards during the Monday press conference he held at Fairway Hotel, Kampala.

While watching the nomination proceedings, Eddy Kenzo fell to the ground after being announced as a contender in the category of Best Global Music Performance for his feature on Matt B’s song dubbed “Gimme Love”.

While addressing the press today, the 32-year-old singer came out to stress that all those claiming that he is not the first Ugandan to be nominated in the Grammys are telling lies.

He maintained that he is the first ever Ugandan to be nominated in the Grammy Awards adding that no one can take it away from him.

He challenged all those claiming that there are other Ugandans that have ever been nominated in the Grammys before to bring out the evidence and prove him wrong.