Police has banned singer Buchaman’s events security group “Security By Knuckle” from being in charge of any event in Kampala until it is fully vetted.

The ban follows the high crime rate of mobile phone theft and beating of pleasure seekers who had thronged the “Eddy Kenzo Festival” on Saturday at Kololo Airstrip.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire banned the Buchaman-led security team after arresting several of them committing crimes at the Eddy Kenzo Festival.

While addressing the press, ASP Luke Owoyesigire noted that over 50 people were arrested while stealing mobile phones and beating people and among the 50, 10 were from Buchaman’s security camp ‘Security by Knuckle’.

Also Read: Buchaman reportedly endorsed to command security at entertainment events in Kampala

50 people were arrested on charges of theft and beating people. Among the 50 who were arrested, 10 belonged to the bouncer company Security By Knuckle. ASP Luke Owoyesigire

When Buchaman was asked to comment about the Police report, he refuted the reports saying whoever released the information, gave the wrong details.

He went ahead to defend his team saying they are disciplined and that since the year started, they have successfully covered over fifteen events in town including Winnie Nwagi’s concert, Azawi, Gravity, and Roast N Rhyme among many others.

He reasoned that whenever they get exhibits, they return them to the owners as a way of keeping the peace adding that they are always deployed by the Police.

However, ASP Luke Owoyesigire dismissed Buchaman’s claims saying the police are not aware of them and have never given them permission to keep security at any function in Kampala.