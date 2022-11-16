For a man that spent his boyhood on the streets, Eddy Kenzo could not believe his eyes when his name came on the screen during the announcement of the 2023 Grammy Awards nominees.

When he won the BET Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist award in 2015, Eddy Kenzo grabbed the headlines as the very first Ugandan artist to achieve the feat.

To date, he is the only East African with a BET award and he has added yet another prestigious tag to his name; Grammy Awards nominee!

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his feature on Matt B’s song dubbed ‘Gimme Love’.

A video seen by Mbu.ug shows the Big Talent singer jumping up in excitement together with his team when John Legend mentions his name as a Grammy award nominee.

He then falls to the ground before his friends, including Matt B, join him in the emotional moment. A few of the team members are seen crying tears of joy as well.

Take a gaze at the video below: