As he turns 35 years old today, Ugandan singer Van Data plans to go on a 90-day sex and alcohol starvation and indulge in prayer and fasting for Uganda.



Last year, singer Van Data real name Isaiah Ainebyona showed his humanitarian side as he supported some of the victims of the twin bombings that happened in Kampala on 16th November 2021, a day to his birthday.

Born on 17th November 1987, the Personal Person singer has turned 35 years old today and this time he wants to pray for Uganda.

Through social media, Van Data revealed that he plans to go on a prayer and fasting spree for ninety days for his country.

Also Read: Van Data gutted by death of Spanish journalist Sadurni Carrasco Sumy

“17th November is my new year and yes am a Scorpio. This year I’ve decided to pray and fast for my country for the crazy that’s going on,” he wrote.

In those 90 days, Van Data vows not to indulge in sex of any kind and not to drink alcohol but to sink himself in prayer.

He also plans on giving a helping hand to any child-headed family which could have lost their parents or guardians due to the Ebola virus disease.

“90 days of no sex and alcohol into my new year. (I will) also, give a hand to any child-headed family caused by ebola, please recommend them.”

See more

A big soul that! Happy birthday Van Data.