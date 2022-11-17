Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) spokesperson Charles Twiine wants youngster rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid’s new music video titled “Mazima” censored with immediate effect.

The CID spokesperson states that the new music video where Fresh Kid is seen donning outfits similar to those of the Bishops and his dancers decked as Catholic nuns goes against the sanctity of the Church.

He goes on to note that he is disgusted with Fresh Kid’s managers for going against the Church’s principles and abusing and undermining the Catholic religion.

I have watched the Music Video of Fresh kid wearing like Bishops, with dancers putting on like Catholic Nuns, and am very disgusted with his managers. Such videos should be censored with immediate effect bse of it undermines the sanctity of the church, @UCC_Official @PoliceUg #Mazima Charles Twiine

Having aired out his opinion, renowned media personality Daniel Lutaaya was quick to respond by defending Fresh Kid.

Lutaaya noted that Ugandan comedian Amooti has for years been acting like a catholic priest and that many Hollywood stars have done it too.

Daniel Lutaaya went ahead to stress that Fresh Kid did not sing anything bad and that he was just telling people to dance.

He believes the Catholic church should even feel glad about the kids for mimicking the nuns.

“I have watched the video and I don’t think he sang anything bad. He was just telling people to dance which is not a bad thing,” Daniel Lutaaya wrote.

“All his characters were kids. And maybe, the Catholic church should be glad that kids want to mimic nuns. Maybe a few of them may end up joining Ministry.”