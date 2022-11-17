Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo, real name Edirisa Musuuza, has been banned from performing at any event within Kampala, Uganda.

The orders were issued by the court after renowned events organizer Luba Events dragged Eddy Kenzo to courts of law for breaching a contract that they had reached about organizing the recently concluded “Eddy Kenzo Festival”.

Luba Events explained that Eddy Kenzo betrayed him when he stripped him of the organizing rights after he had paid him some money to hold the “Eddy Kenzo Festival” tours in different parts of the country.

The tour happened in Masaka, Bundibujo, and some other parts of the country.

Also Read: People saying Uganda has ever been nominated at the Grammys are telling lies – Eddy Kenzo

Luba Events revealed that he incurred losses amounting to Sha800M when he organized the Eddy Kenzo Festival in 2020 which didn’t happen due to Covid 19.

He added that he was supposed to reorganize the event this year but Eddy Kenzo went ahead and hosted the event on his own despite a binding agreement in which Luba and Kenzo agreed to a sum of Shs140M paid to the singer.

Eddy Kenzo decided to give the event to another organizer and that didn’t work well for Luba.

Based on the latest updates, the court has halted all Eddy Kenzo bookings in Uganda.

“This matter coming up for final disposal this 9th day of November 2022, before HER WORSHIP NAKITENDE JULIET in presence of Counsel for the Applicant and the absence of both the Applicant and the Respondent.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AS FOLLOWS;