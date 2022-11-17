Veteran musician Ragga Dee, born Daniel Kazibwe, says that singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is a good artist but not the best in Uganda.

Ragga Dee weighed in on Eddy Kenzo’s success after he was asked to rank the 2015 BET award winner in Uganda’s music industry based on his recent triumphant “Eddy Kenzo Festival” that he held at Kololo Airstrip.

Eddy Kenzo’s festival gathered a mammoth turn-up of outgoers at the Airstrip.

It also had international acts from Zambia’s Mampi, American singer Matt B, Bahati, Harmonize, and local artistes entertain revellers.

While responding to the question, the “Oyagala Cash” fame singer explained that the Big Talent boss is a very good talented singer.

He, however, noted that although he landed a Grammy awards nomination, Kenzo is not the best artiste in Uganda.

Ragga Dee backed his point by asserting that there are very many artists in different regions and parts of Uganda that could be better than Eddy Kenzo that we have never heard of.

Eddy Kenzo is a very good artist. However he is not the best musician in Uganda. That is because there some other good artists in Karamoja and different regions that we don’t know of. Ragga Dee

Ragga Dee went ahead to stress that when you compare today’s music to the early 2000s and earlier years, the music then was very educative whereas today’s music is just bubble gum and no inspiration is drawn from it.