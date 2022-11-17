Levixone, real name Lucas Lubyogo, has called upon his fans to join him in fasting and prayer tomorrow (Friday 18th November 2022) ahead of his concert scheduled for next week.

At the back of a very successful Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo Airstrip, Levixone will be heading to the same venue on 26th November.

Eddy Kenzo’s concert was packed to capacity and all eyes will be on the Gospel singer to see if he can repeat the feat come next week.

For months, Levixone and his team have been preparing for D-day through rehearsals and other plans to make sure the concert is a success.

Also Read: Desire Luzinda, Levixone Share ‘Kwanjula’ Footage

He now wants his friends, fans, followers, and well-wishers to join him in spirit and pray for a successful day.

The Mbeera singer called upon whoever enjoys his music and everyone that has been touched by his ministry to fast and pray for him on Friday.

“We have declared Friday this week as a day of praying and fasting. If you know you are my fan if you know my music has blessed you in a way, if you know that my ministry has touched you, let’s stand together and fast and believe in God. Let’s pray for miracles,” Levixone said.

He also urged them to include the sick and everyone else preparing to throng Kololo Airstrip in their prayers.