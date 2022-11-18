Former Bizonto comedian Dr. T Amale, born Tobby Kafeero, has been dragged to the courts of law by street evangelist Morris Katende over defamation.

The stand-up comedian Dr. T Amale who also doubles as a media personality with Vision Group was dragged to court on grounds that through his YouTube channel Vologonto, he wrote and recorded a video defaming evangelist Morris Katende.

The two also got involved in a fistfight on the streets of Bukoto near Radio Simba where Dr. T Amale pounced on evangelist Morris Katende and bit him on the shoulders.

Following the altercation, they each headed to Kiira Police station and filed a case against the other.

In the report Dr. T Amale showed the media, he claimed that in the fistfight he had with the evangelist, he was injured internally.

He wants to be compensated for the damages caused to him since he was battling four individuals in the fight.

Both parties have vowed to face the other in court as the exchange of words continues to escalate. Below is the full video clip as they both share what caused their fight: