For over a week, social media has been littered with photos of a young lady identified as Malaika Asiimwe following the leakage of a nude video.

In the video, a lady with a great resemblance to Malaika is seen indulging in sexual activity and Malaika’s photos have since made rounds on social media with allegations that she is the one in the video.

In a fresh video Mbu.ug has accessed, Malaika has denied being the woman in the video that has been making rounds.

She said that the whole saga started when someone created a catfish account using her profile and photos on Twitter under the handle “@Asiimwe1900.”

Also Read: We need grace – Ykee Benda reacts to the trending ‘Selina nudes’

Before she knew about it, her photos were already trending online and people were asking for videos of her nude.

When the nude video went viral, her face was attached to the whole saga and it has been going on for a couple of days now.

Malaika strongly denies ever recording any nude video and asks the public to trash any rumors pointing in that direction.

About the video, I am not the one in that video. I have seen my photos trending but it is not me in that video. Someone made a catfish account using my photos on Twitter. When the photos started trending, the nude video was attached to them but I do not have any nude videos out. That’s not me. Malaika Love Asiimwe