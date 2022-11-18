TV personality, Actress, and Commercial Model Maureen Naluwooza a.k.a Momo19 showered her lover Daxx Kartel with all the love on his birthday.

Yesterday, singer Daxx Kartel added a year to his age and his fans and followers across different social media platforms sent him their best wishes.

The one message he must have been waiting for, however, was the one from his wife Momo19 and she did not disappoint.

Despite their relationship having faced lots of tests, including a bitter breakup just a few months after their wedding in 2020, the two have stuck together.

In her message, Momo19 reveals how love will always draw her toward Daxx Kartel, and she thanks him for being such a good husband.

She acknowledged that love has never meant to be easy and that there is no limit to what they can do for each other as they share their love forever.

Momo describes the singer as her “best friend, soulmate, and partner in crime for life” and wishes to take away his nightmares.

Love was never meant to be easy, pipo fight , pipo make mistakes, pipo walk out and then decide to run back. When it comes to real love there’s no limit to what you would do for one another. Nowadays, it’s a lot harder to stay together than to fall apart , but if two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how tough it seems, Love will bring them together to share their love forever. Since today is yo special day let me not say much but to thank God for giving me a husband like you. Happiest birthday to my Lifelong partner, my best friend, my kinyomate, my soul mate, my partner in crime for Life and my best wish for you is that all the dreams should be yours and the nightmares should be mine. HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY HUN WANGE. Momo19

Belated happy birthday Daxx!