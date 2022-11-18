Renowned Ugandan TikToker and Content creator Mikey Seems 2 Funny has opened up on how his lover lost their twins in a miscarriage that greatly affected his life.

First of all, a man welcoming a child with his wife is the ultimate victory that two individuals in a relationship are always looking forward to.

If a man wants to be in his lover’s life, having a child is the peak of it all. Secondly, when a man is expecting a child with his wife, or significant other, there is a bit of assumed safety.

In other words, a man would believe his woman is less likely to cheat on him if she is carrying his child and Mikey Seems 2 Funny was riding with that course.

However, the joy of welcoming his first bundle of joy did not come true as his expectant wife got a miscarriage and thus lost their children.

Mikey remembers the pain of the moment and he was too weak to even create content for his followers but due to the demand, he had no option.

While opening up about his experience of losing his twins, he narrated that during that trying period, he made jokes for people but deep inside, he was troubled with lots of thoughts.

That trying situation taught him a lesson in life that despite the troubles one could be facing, they have to keep on working in order to cash in and live a happier life.

Sometimes you have to make the jokes despite what your going through as a person, my wife just had a miscarriage to which we were expecting twins. Sometimes you make the jokes to make the people happy but instead they become harsh. Mikey Seems 2 Funny