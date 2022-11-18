Nile Special has kicked started an ambitious Uganda Cranes campaign dubbed Kabbo Campaign, seeking to rally countrywide support for the team targeting qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

This was revealed by the Nile Special’s John Paul Ssemakula Majok during a press conference today at the FUFA House.

Unpacking the campaign, John Paul Ssemakula revealed that Nile Breweries is part of the global Ab-Inbev family, a sponsor of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 under the brand Budweiser.

But locally Nile Special has taken on the mantle of the official beer of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 earning the rights to activate the world cup through various campaigns and engagements.

“The campaign is called the Cranes Kabbo. It borrows from our virtue as a highly communal society that always and willingly renders a hand whenever called upon for a worthy cause. We are always there for each other in both the good and challenging times,” Amou said.

“We believe that with the Cranes Kabbo, national causes worthy every Ugandan’s support hardly get any bigger than this. As one of the chief sponsors of the Cranes, our role is to provide a platform that allows all Ugandans to tangibly support the Cranes.”

To participate in the campaign:

All one has to do is buy a Nile Special. For every Nile Special beer bought, 50/= will be added to a Cranes fund.

The Kabbo fund will be utilized to incentivize the players in various ways. But Ssemakula clarified that the campaign is not premised on the thought that they are lacking in any way but rather on the belief that when we stand together we can achieve more.

“We believe that this extra motivation will go an extra mile in ensuring the players leave everything on the pitch,” Ssemakula said.

FUFA Excom in charge of marketing and sponsorships Rogers Byamukama expressed gratitude especially given the long-term focus of the campaign.

He acknowledged that; “What usually ails us in various aspects of life is short term-ism in planning. As a federation, we have broken from this kind of thought process and we are grateful that our partners are treading the same line. It takes a lot to prepare a team for the World Cup. So this fund will go a long way in closing some gaps.”

The campaign brand ambassador and former Cranes captain Denis Onyango urged all Ugandans to participate in the campaign challenging them to put their money where their mouths are.

“Let’s make our love for Cranes visible. Yes, we shall turn for the games and play the 12th-man role we have enthusiastically mastered over the years. But this time round we need to take our support a notch higher. As we root for other countries this time, the next world Cup we should be supporting our own. This journey starts today,” Onyango rallied.

The fund will be run and managed by Nile Breweries. Periodically, Nile Special will give updates on the progress of the fund through the various brand-owned digital platforms and mainstream media channels.