Singer Ronald Alimpa has, at last, publicly apologized to his mother for disrespecting her, a thing that he has often denied.

The “Sean Don” singer was weeks back reported to have bitterly insulted his mother after she reportedly stopped his colleagues from bringing toxic substances to his sickbed following an accident that he survived.

In the accident that he was involved in, three of his colleagues lose their lives as they were speeding to perform at an event upcountry.

Fortunately, Ronald Alimpa survived with injuries and was rushed to the hospital by fellow singer Hassan Ndugga.

On hearing what had befallen him, Mama Fina extended financial support to the singer since he had no money to cater for his hospital bills and feeding.

During the time Alimpa was on his sickbed, he got into some misunderstandings with his mother and forced her to leave his sickbed.

He has, however, distanced himself from the reports that made rounds accusing him of abusing his mother and making statements that claimed that his mother wanted to date him.

Alimpa added that his mother does not like his wife but that cannot come between them as son and mother.

Alimpa apologized to his mother saying she should forgive him for whatever he wronged her and promised that life is going to be better for them.