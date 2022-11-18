Singer Rickman, real name Derrick Ddungu, has revealed that he is not yet ready to have children with media personality Sheilah Gashumba and he has valid reasons too.

Just in their second year of dating, Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman have already faced the questions; “When will you have kids?” and “When are you getting married?” severally already.

Such is the pressure that comes with being a celebrity couple but having started dating officially in 2021, Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba are taking their time.

While speaking to Galaxy FM, the Bestie singer noted that he is taking his time to arrive at such decisions that could have a great impact on his life.

He revealed that he is not in a rush for marriage or having kids because he is not yet able to afford the lifestyle he would want his children to live.

“I wouldn’t call it mentality but I’ve traveled and I am exposed to different cultures and rushing into getting married and having kids when you’re not ready, I’m not ready! I’m not ready to marry someone’s daughter or have kids,” Rickman said.

“I was born in Uganda and I have seen what my family went through. I wouldn’t want my child to be in that position. If I am not ready, say financially, I won’t be able to. The things I want for my child, I haven’t gotten them yet.

“I would want my child to be in the Arsenal academy but I haven’t yet gotten to that level. We are still working, we have goals and ambitions.”