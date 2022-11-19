Singers A Pass and Bruno K joined former Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango as Nile Special launched the Cranes Kabbo campaign on Friday 18th November 2022.

A Pass is a renowned Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Humanitarian, Actor, and Influencer whose promotion skills have made him stand out, especially on social media.

Bruno K on the other hand is as well a talented Singer, Vocalist, and Instrumentalist who has in recent years ramped up his influence on different social media apps.

The two artistes were present at the launch of the Cranes Kabbo happened at a press conference held at the FUFA House.

Majok Amou, NBL Marketing Head, said that the Kabbo campaign provides a platform for Ugandans to tangibly support the Uganda Cranes.

“The campaign is called the Cranes Kabbo. It borrows from our virtue as a highly communal society that always and willingly renders a hand whenever called upon for a worthy cause. We are always there for each other in both the good and challenging times,” Amou said.

“We believe that with the Cranes Kabbo, national causes worthy every Ugandan’s support hardly get any bigger than this. As one of the chief sponsors of the Cranes, our role is to provide a platform that allows all Ugandans to tangibly support the Cranes.”

To participate in the campaign:

All one has to do is buy a Nile Special. For every Nile Special beer bought, 50/= will be added to a Cranes fund.

The Kabbo fund will be utilized to incentivize the players in various ways. But Ssemakula clarified that the campaign is not premised on the thought that they are lacking in any way but rather on the belief that when we stand together we can achieve more.

The fund will be run and managed by Nile Breweries. Periodically, Nile Special will give updates on the progress of the fund through the various brand-owned digital platforms and mainstream media channels.