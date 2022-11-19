Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Walukagga Shafik alias Fik Fameica is one of the celebrated local rappers who are considered successful in the music business.

Ever since he rocked onto the music scene with hits like “Kutama” and many others, he has never looked back as he always churns out hit after hit.

Earlier this year, he held a sold-out concert at Africana Hotel that was graced by his role model and strongest opposition political leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

After the concert, Fik Fameica dropped a 14-track music album that he is currently promoting and pushing across his online music streaming platforms.

However, what still puzzles most of his fans is his love life. Many believe that since he is financially stable, he should at least be dating someone.

During the long pandemic lockdown, he was highly linked to Lydia Jazmine as the two used to share an apartment together and would spend nights in each other’s company.

Speculations made rounds claiming that they were officially an item but many of his followers were disappointed after the lockdown when they were no longer chilling and pushing out with one another.

This has forced journalists to question Fik Fameica to reveal who the real love of his life is.

While replying to the question, Fik Fameica noted that when the right time comes, he will unveil the love of his life but for now, he is still single and contented.

He concluded stressing that relationships are always good and yield fruits when not rushed adding that he is still taking his time.