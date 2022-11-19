Singer Catherine Tumusiime, commonly known as Kapa Cat, has come out and threatened to sue a rising singer who accused her and Tuff Music Group of fraud.

For a long time, Kapa Cat through her social media pages and some media outlets, has been running adverts calling upon all willing artists to join Tuff Music Group to turn them into stars in the music business.

The adverts persuaded some rising artists some of whom headed to Munyonyo where the label’s offices are located to register with the music group.

However, there have been accusations from a rising singer who dragged the singer and her label to the police seeking that they refund his money.

He explained that Kapa Cat and her team are fraudsters who aim at using rising artists’ money to better themselves with claims of helping to turn them into established artists.

In an interview with Sanyuka TV, the struggling singer noted that Kapa Cat and her manager stole his money after hoping that he would be helped but it turned out to be the other way around.

In Kapa Cat’s defense, she first trashed the singer saying he has zero talent.

She added that she has never seen or met the rising artist face-to-face before warning him that if he proceeds with the allegations, she will drag him to courts of law for defamation.

Kapa Cat also asked journalists to first go to the police station where he filed the case and be recorded on camera live.