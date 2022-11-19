Pastor Robert and Jessica Kayanja’s family is filled with joy following the good news of their eldest son Robert Kayanja Junior proposing to his girlfriend.

Robert Kayanja Jr went down on one of his knees and proposed to his long-term mzungu girlfriend who replied positively to his request.

He then put a ring on her finger to confirm that the two are officially an item and that anytime soon they could be taking another serious step in their relationship leading to holy matrimony.

After replying positively to the “Will You Marry Me” request, Robert Kayanja Jr immediately stood up and hugged and kissed his girlfriend in total excitement.

Robert Kayanja Jr then took to his Twitter account to share the good news of how he proposed to his girlfriend he captioned it with a ring and flower icons plus the dates when he went down to his knee.

18.11.2022. Robert Kayanja Jr

Out of too much joy, his dad Pastor Robert Kayanja also celebrated his move as he took to his Twitter account to share the news with the rest of the world that he captioned;

“My Big Boy @robrjk did that knee thing. Congratulations Buddy! I am all in on this!!”

18.11.2022. 💍🌹 pic.twitter.com/hxI2PLH4q7 — Robert Kayanja Jr (@robrjk) November 19, 2022

Congratulations Robert Kayanja Jr and his girlfriend!