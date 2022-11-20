2023 Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisah Musuuza went ahead and performed at Bukedde TV’s ‘Embuutu Y’embuutikizi’ show on Saturday night despite a court order barring him from performing within Kampala.

Luba Events vs Eddy Kenzo

For several days now, there has been a back-and-forth battle between Eddy Kenzo and events organizer Luba Events over breach of contract in regard to the Eddy Kenzo Festival.

According to Luba, he dragged Kenzo to court because the singer allegedly breached a contract that they had reached about organizing the recently concluded festival.

Luba Events explained that the Big Talent singer betrayed him when he stripped him of the organizing rights despite paying him some money to hold the festival tours in different parts of the country.

Luba Events (in a suit)

Luba Events revealed that he incurred losses amounting to Shs800M when he organized the Eddy Kenzo Festival in 2020 which didn’t happen due to Covid 19.

He added that he was supposed to reorganize the event this year but Eddy Kenzo went ahead and hosted the event on his own despite a binding agreement in which they agreed to a sum of Shs140M paid to the singer.

The Court Order

Luba dragged Eddy Kenzo to court which then ordered the halting of all his bookings in Uganda.

“This matter coming up for final disposal this 9th day of November 2022, before HER WORSHIP NAKITENDE JULIET in presence of Counsel for the Applicant and the absence of both the Applicant and the Respondent,” read the court order.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AS FOLLOWS;

An interim order is issued restraining the Respondent, his agents, workmen, assignees, managers, promoters, and anyone claiming under him from purporting to perform the Eddy Kenzo Festival or any musical shows/events/festival anywhere in the Republic of Uganda until the determination of a substantive Application for a Temporary Injection vide Miscellaneous Application No. 1572 of 2022. The Application abides by the outcome of the main cause.”

Kenzo Performs At ‘Embuutu Y’embuutikizi’

Bukedde TV’s street jam concert dubbed ‘Embuutu Yembuutikizi’ happened on Saturday 19th November 2022 at 1st Street Industrial Area.

Eddy Kenzo stepped on stage midway Kalifah Aganaga’s performance at a few minutes past midnight to perform the remix of the latter’s song Katono. As you would expect, the crowds grew wild.

He performed over six of his songs for the fans who were visibly excited to see him. They cheered him all the way as he put up a spirited performance.

What was clear to the eye was the heavy presence of bouncers who stood on either side of the stage as he performed.

The show was, however, stopped at exactly 0031HRS just before Kenzo could complete his performance. While walking off stage, he said, “Ekyo kimala. Police ebilinyemu, show ewedde. Mwebale nnyo,” literally translated as, “That’s enough. Police have intervened, the show is over. Thank you very much.”

Eddy Kenzo performs at ‘Embuutu Y’embuutikizi’ (Photo: Ivan Kabuye)

As soon as he left the stage, a police officer identified as Commander Kabanda was seen on stage having a chat with Bukedde TV bosses before the show resumed for an extra thirty minutes.

Suuna Ben then stepped onto the stage and delivered his trademark Binyanyanya mix, sending the crowd into a frenzy before the show eventually ended at about 0050HRS.