Local actress Aisha Kyomuhangi who featured in the popular drama series “Kigenya Agenya” has eventually opened up about dating and having coitus with one of her former bosses, the Directors in Baakayimbira Drama group.

Speaking in an interview with Annatalia on Sanyuka TV, Kyomuhangi narrated that Charles James Ssenkubuge fell for during her time with the drama group.

Despite being a student in Advanced Level of education, she also developed feelings and attachment towards him and they later started dating secretly without the rest of the group knowing.

As time went by, she got pregnant before she could even seat for her final advanced level of education exams but luckily enough, she managed to do the exams since her belly didn’t show that she was pregnant.

Also Read: Chameleone and Ragga Dee aren’t fit for Mayorship – Charles Ssenkubuge

She went ahead to have two kids with Ssenkubuge who was a married man, something she knew very well but had hopes that she would also get married to the man.

Her hopes were dealt a huge blow as Charles James Ssenkubuge stuck to his holy matrimonial wife in marriage till and Kyomuhangi had to accept the outcome.

She maintains that she does not regret whatever happened between her and Ssenkubuge because she is living happy single life while co-parenting with her baby daddy.

Her first child is now in Form 5 and her second born is in Primary 5.