Local events promoter Bajjo Events, real name Andrew Mukasa, has equated the influence Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool have in music to that of Diego Maradona in football.

Through a video he shared on his social media platforms the renowned events organizer and promoter revealed how he was left smitten by the trio after attending the Embuut Y’embuutikizi show.

Bukedde TV’s Embuutu Y’embuutikizi street jam happened on Saturday 19th November 2022 at 1st Street Industrial Area.

Despite a couple of top stars like Eddy Kenzo performing, the turn up of revelers was really low and Bajjo believes it is because Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone were all absent.

In his video, Bajjo notes that this continued to show what a massive force the trio is in Ugandan music and cannot be ignore.

“These men; Bobi Wine, Chameleone, Bebe Cool are the real heavyweights. All these other youngins; Kenzo, Lutalo, Sheebah are on form but you can clearly see that they lack that extra weight. Those three men, I have accepted today,” Bajjo said.

He narrated that he witnessed their power at the Embuutu Y’embuutikizi and he came to a conclusion that they are the blessed crop of Ugandan music.

“I have been at the Embuutu Y’embuutikizi and realized that without Bobi Wine, Chameleone, and Bebe Cool, there would be no music. That is something I have realized today that they are blessed by God,” he added.

He then equated them to the Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, saying that they are the Maradona’s of Ugandan music.

Would you agree?