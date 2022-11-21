Renowned dancehall singer Moses Okori, popularly known as Coco Finger, survived a nasty car crash on Sunday 20th November 2022.

On Sunday afternoon, social media was awash with photos showing Coco Finger, shirtless, with other people trying to push an overturned car back on its tyres.

In another photo, the visibly distressed My Miss singer appeared sitting on a hospital bed with a fresh deep wound under his left foot showing.

Reports gathered revealed that the singer, together with his friends, was involved in a nasty accident while traveling to Kampala from Adjumani.

It is reported that the singer had been in Adjumani for a performance and on his way back to Kampala, the car in which they were traveling swayed off the road and crashed into the bushes along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

Coco Finger and other occupants of the car escaped the crash with injuries and they were taken to a nearby medical center for first aid treatment.

This comes just a few weeks after fellow dancehall singer Vyper Ranking was also involved in a similar car crash while returning to Kampala from Karamoja.

We wish Coco Finger and his friends a quick recovery!