For the last couple of weeks, Big Talent Entertainment singer Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has dominated the news for both the good and wrong reasons.

The singer has been the talk of the town ever since he staged the Eddy Kenzo Festival which registered massive success.

A few days after the triumphant show, Eddy Kenzo yet again registered another milestone of his music career when he got nominated in the Recording Academy Grammys Awards 2023.

The “Sitya Loss” singer was nominated for American singer Matt B’s single titled “Gimme Love” on which he was featured in the category of Best Global Performance Act.

Eddy Kenzo’s nomination came with a lot of buzz across the Ugandan entertainment scene with several of his fellow celebrities congratulating him on the feat.

A section of critics also came out to critic him when he claimed that he is the first Ugandan artist to have ever earned a Grammys nomination.

Others pointed out that if it wasn’t for Matt B’s wife to engineer the nomination, he wouldn’t have got the nod.

In a very brisk defense, Eddy Kenzo came out to thank Matt B and his wife for working tirelessly to help him secure the nod.

I just thank God for being nominated for Grammy; I went to the studio and produced the music. But I thank Matt B and his wife because they have fought hard to make this happen. Eddy Kenzo

Back to the Eddy Kenzo festival, a rumor made rounds that renowned stage manager and organizer Steve Jean lost his microphones to thieves.

It should be remembered that Police reported having arrested about 50 people at the festival over mobile phone theft and fights among revelers.