On 18th November 2022, Pastor Robert Kayanja’s son, Robert Kayanja Junior proposed to his girlfriend Marlena Gailis.

Photos from the beautiful engagement moment went viral on different social media platforms in Uganda showing Robert Kayanja Jr going down on one knee to ask for Marlena’s hand in marriage.

“YES!” she said, sending the couple’s families, friends, and followers into jubilation mode, in celebration of the feat.

Also Read: Pastor Robert Kayanja’s son, Robert Kayanja Jr proposes to girlfriend



Robert Kayanja, the founder and senior pastor of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, blessed the couple’s engagement in a tweet in which he said:

“My Big Boy Robert Kayanja Jr did that knee thing. Congratulations Buddy! I am all in on this!!”

We now take a look at some photos of the young couple that sent the internet buzzing. Caution must be taken on the cuteness overload!