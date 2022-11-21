In 2015 at the Mbilo Mbilo concert, Rema Namakula predicted that Eddy Kenzo would go on to win a Grammy award. 7 years later, he has been nominated.

Last week, Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo was nominated at the Grammy Awards 2023.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss was nominated in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his feature on Matt B’s song ‘Gimme Love’.

His fans, friends, followers, and the entire country at large have been celebrating the nomination, something that his ex-lover Rema Namakula saw coming seven years ago.

A video Mbu.ug landed on shows Rema Namakula having an interview in which she manifested that Kenzio would go on to win a Grammy award.

At the time, the two were lovers and she had already drawn a visual of the Grammy award placed at their house.

She reasoned that Eddy Kenzo is a very hard-working man and that he would go on to achieve whatever he wanted.

Rema said, “In five years, the Grammy will be in my house because he is very hard-working. I mean, he has to achieve whatever he wants coz he is very hardworking. Very!”

At the time, all Kenzo was dreaming about, however, was to mentor someone else to fill his shoes and maintain his legacy.