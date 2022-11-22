Ugandan socialite Bad Black, real name Latifah Shanitah Namuyimbwa, wants her butt lifted, stomach tucked, and hips enlarged on top of another nose job.

Ten years ago, Bad Black had a Rhinoplasty, commonly called a nose job, in which her nose was medically reconstructed.

During an interview with MC Ibrah Mukasa, the socialite revealed that she wants to have it redone as it has started increasing in size on the sides.

She thanks her past surgeons for doing a great job, especially on her nose but now wants to also have her hips, butt, and stomach done.

She revealed that she has no time to go to the gym like other women and would rather opt for a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) surgery to achieve a perfect butt.

“I have no time to go to the gym yet I know where to find surgeons. I want to work on my hips, and stomach and enlarge my butt,” Bad Black said.

She noted that she is doing all that just to feel comfortable in her clothes and that she has always wanted to do so.

“Nobody is forcing me to do this. I just want to look good in my clothes and I just feel like doing what makes me happy.”

She is not worried about the cost of the BBL surgery and is ready to invest about USD20,000 to achieve her body goals.

Bad Black has already had surgery work done on her nose and breasts on top of lightening her skin complexion.