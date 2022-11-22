Golden Production singer Ronald Mayinja has come clean about the allegations of witchcraft involvement in the music industry.

The “Tulikubunkeke” singer distanced himself from the allegations saying he is not aware of the allegations that the singers are always accused of.

He went ahead to note that he has never seen or heard of witchcraft claims in the music business.

He believes these stories are only made up by critics because all he knows is that musicians are hard working and it is what has kept some of them at the top.

I have never seen or heard of the witchcraft claims that are always made about the music industry that they accuse us of plus the many other allegations made against us. Ronald Mayinja

He made the statements during an interview at a press conference at Serena Hotel as preparations for a band music show set for December 24th, 2022.

Ronald Mayinja went ahead to claim that it is the journalists who have caused all the mishaps in the entertainment circles by always trying to spread negativity about artists instead of elevating them.