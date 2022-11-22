The president of traditional healers in Uganda Maama Fiina, born Sylvia Namutebi Sophie, was treated to a surprise birthday bash yesterday as she added a year to her age.

The celebrations were graced by a number of her followers, close friends, bloggers, and family members who presented her with gifts thanking her for being good to them.

In some clips circulating online, Mama Fiina is seen joking and playing around with her friends in celebration of her birthday plus doing other fun staff.

In another clip, she is seen hiding away from some of them as she explained that everyone is yearning to have her by their side, away from her daughter, husband, and her other family members.

The guests who turned up for her celebrations were treated to a heavy feast as everyone was spotted enjoying food and later cutting the cake.

While giving her speech, Mama Fiina delegated her daughter Safinah to keep on pushing her legacy in case she passes on.

She tipped her to continue supporting and loving people the way she does and rather not only enjoy her riches and money.