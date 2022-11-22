Renowned TikToker Mikey Seem 2 Funny, born Michael Ssebamba, hopes to join active politics one day.

His main reason for joining politics is the vision he has about becoming a Member of Parliament to serve the nation in areas where he feels things are not moving in the right direction.

Apparently, he looks at his vision as one of his wildest dreams but he is confident that when he takes the right decisions he can become a MP with time.

My wildest dream is to become a Member of Parliament one day and I hope that this happens one day. Mikey Seems 2 Funny

He opened up about his desire to become a legislator during a seat-down interview on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe.

During the interview, Mikey disclosed how it was not easy to become one of the celebrated TikTokers.

He narrated that he first gave a shot at music but failed to impress his boss Steve Jean who openly told him that he could not sing at all.