Renowned music producer Nessim, real name Isma Mukkuza, has urged awards organizers to add monetary rewards to the award plaques they give to artists.
This year, there have been a couple of award events that have recognized different personalities in the music business for their hard work.
The most notable ones locally are the Zzina Awards and the recently concluded HiPipo awards which rewarded people with plaques for their work.
Popular music producer Nessim is happy with the recognition the award organizers give to the personalities through nominations.
Also Read: Producer Nessim Among Top 10 African Producers
He is also happy that when one wins an award, it adds some impact on their popularity but he believes there is not enough motivation it brings.
While speaking to The Truth Gossip, Nessim said that despite the recognition, these awards have to be accompanied by monetary rewards to motivate the artists.
The envelopes they give us are usually blank, without money. The awards give you a bit of fame but even then you must already be famous to win these awards.
I urge these people that nominate us in their awards to give us some money at least. It would make much more sense if you won an award and at least used the monetary reward to buy a new microphone. That would be a positive impact on the industry.Nessim