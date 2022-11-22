Former golden production singer Carol Nantongo had a terrible weekend following her visit to South Africa where she traveled to celebrate her birthday and perform at an event.

The “Oliwa” singer faced the wrath of Ugandans in South Africa when midway through her performance, an events promoter whisked her off stage.

The incident got the revelers bitter saying Carol Nantongo showed up late for the performance and having barely performed more than three songs, she was being rushed off stage.

The raucous immediately sparked off, leaving many fuming and cursing as the event promoter called out Nantongo for not fully respecting her fans who had graced the event.

Her manager Michael Judas, however, explained that they arrived at the South Africa airport very late at around 3:00 am and three people were offered to share a single room which did not sit down well with them.

Manager Judas added that he and his team member Nana did not sleep at all as they spent the night seated on one extreme end of the bed whereas Nantongo got a nap on another side of the same bed.

Judas further explained that in the morning, they decided to look for a better hotel in order to have Nantongo get a pretty good rest to be able to perform at the event with the much-needed energy something which did not please the organizers.

The changes thus brought about Carol Nantongo’s late arrival at the show and she hence performed for a short time. There are reports that there were other conflicts among the South African promoters.