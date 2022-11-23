Ugandan content creator and singer Angella Summer Namubiru has been crowned the 2022 African Social Star at the People’s Choice Awards 2022.

Angella Summer Namubiru is a Ugandan Model, Dancer, and the most followed TikToker in East Africa with 5.7 million followers and 152 million likes on the app.

Locally, she is formerly known for her music stint with the City Rock Entertainment crew but her content creation has turned a new page of fame for her.

In October, Mbu.ug reported about how Angella Summer Namubiru was nominated in the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in the Social African Star category.

In the same category were the likes of Ama Qamata, Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, Juddyda CONCEIÇÃO, Khanyi Mbau, Liquorose, Sphokuhle, and Swanky Jerry.

She was tipped to come top in the category because of her numbers and she started requesting her followers to vote for her on different social media platforms.

From daily live TikTok broadcasts, Namubiru also made a media tour asking Ugandans to back her for the win and they responded positively.

Earlier today, it was announced on the official People’s Choice Awards platforms that she is the winner of the 2022 African Social Star award.

Excitedly, Namubiru shared the good news with her fans via social media saying, “Oh God, am I dreaming? Someone should pinch me.”

The good news comes a few days after Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo was also nominated in the 65th Grammy awards in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Congratulations Angella!