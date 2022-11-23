Gagamel International boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool believes Gravity Omutujju’s recent behavior is a result of adolescence which is disturbing him.

During a sit down with journalists at his home on Tuesday, Bebe Cool retaliated toward Gravity Omutujju’s recent attacks on him.

It should be remembered that after his successful concert, Gravity Omutujju fired shots at the big three artists; Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Bobi Wine.

The rapper totally rubbished Bebe Cool in particular, saying that he is no longer influential and useful to the music industry.

In response to those remarks, Bebe Cool questioned if Gravity is able to take care of his children if he ever leaves the music industry.

He then noted that the rapper is just going through adolescence and that when he grows up, reality will hit him.

“If you want us to stop doing music, have you prepared some money that will help us look after our children? We still have young kids in this industry, I call it adolescence but when they grow up they will understand the reality,” he said.

He then tipped Gravity on what to do if he really wants to get rid of Bebe Cool by urging him to do good music, have good manners, and to bathe and look clean.

If you want to get rid of Bebe, sing good music for Ugandans, be well-behaved, dress well, bathe, be respectful and then the audience will respect you and put you where Bebe Cool, Chameleone, and Bobi Wine are. Bebe Cool