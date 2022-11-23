Dancehall singer Cresent Baguma alias Beenie Gunter left his heart on paper as he jotted down a heartwarming letter to his baby mama Nickie Berry on her birthday.

In his sweet-worded letter to his baby mama, Beenie Gunter poured his heart out thanking Nickie Berry for being there for him in all times, the bad and the good.

The lovebirds are blessed with a baby boy named Joshua who they welcomed in 2020 and the arrival of their child seemed to have strengthened their bond more than ever before.

Today being Nickie Berry’s birthday, Beenie Gunter expressed his deep feelings and affection towards his wife saying she is his everyday life-giver and holds a very special place in his life.

Happy birthday to the special love of my life yo everything I ever wanted celebrating you everyday life-giver today is very special full joy my love Nickie Berry. Beenie Gunter

Beenie Gunter is behind songs like No Letting Go, Tompaana, Olina Work, Tubayo, and Lose Control among others.

Nickie Berry is the CEO of NB Glam, an online store that specializes in ladies’ outfits, bags, and sunglasses.

Please join us as we wish Beenie Gunter’s wife Nickie Berry a blissful birthday!