Just a few months since her relationship with Emmanuel Lwasa hit a dead end, Vanessa Vanny has moved on with yet another artist known as Baza Baza.

Vanessa Vanny, a former video vixen, has been in relationships with a couple of renowned artists including John Blaq and Ziza Bafana.

Her most recent entanglement was also with the popular Masaka city tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa but it ended on a bad note.

Vanessa and Lwasa decided to part ways after her family failed a Kukyala ceremony at which Lwasa intended to make her one of his many wives.

Information gathered by Mbu.ug now reveals how she has moved on with yet another buzzing artist identified as Baza Baza.

Known for his popular hit song ‘Onina’, Michael Nyanzi a.k.a Baza Baza has been rising on the social scene because of his music.

The two have been seen on different outings together. While speaking to NTV recently, Baza Baza acknowledged that he is taking good care of her.

“Women love to be taken care of. We have to give them money so that they can look good. Isn’t she looking good now?” Baza Baza told journalists.

“I saw Vanessa a long time ago before all those people you link her to. She has been my friend for a very long time. We share so much in common. We are both hard-working people from Masaka and we both love money,” he said.

“She is a good woman,” he added before acknowledging that he is aware of her past relationship with her baby daddy Ziza Bafana.

Vanessa Vanny as well showered Baza Baza with praises saying he is a good singer and a longtime good friend with a good heart.