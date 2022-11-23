Triplets Ghetto Kids star Patricia Nabakooza is confident that she has done enough preparations to achieve success in the UACE Examinations that started on 24th November 2022.

While speaking to NTV, she revealed that her exams will end on 9th December and she cannot wait to turn up at Sheebah Karungi’s concert which will happen on the same night at Kampala Serena Hotel.

In March, Patricia Nabakooza celebrated her 18th birthday and revealed how she has big dreams for the future but she wanted to finish school first before she embarks on them.

She dreams of becoming one of the very best media personalities in Uganda and she wants to embark on her goal during her vacation.

“I know I have to work so hard after leaving High School. I will be on it, shooting for University. I’ve always looked at journalism,” Patricia Nabakooza said.

“It’s something I want to do and work at one of the biggest TV stations in the world but I know I will have to start off here at home (in Uganda).

“I don’t even know if what I want is possible. I would like to be able to travel around the world, meet different people, and celebrities, go down to the ghettos and be their voice, something too wide. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

She then wished her fellow candidates success in their exams but urged them to keep God at the forefront of whatever they do.

We wish Patricia the best of success in her exams and for her to be able to achieve her wild dreams.