Singer Serena Bata is in hot waters following her sacking from the Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex-led Abtex Promotions music camp.

The reasons concerning her sacking stem from the fact that she breached the contract as agreed upon with her bosses at Abtex promotions.

A post seen by Mbu.ug on Abtex Promotions’ official Facebook page reads that the “Bikalubye” singer violated her contractual obligations which included performing at an unbooked show and smoking shisha in public.

The post goes on to stress that Serena Bata will, however, perform at all shows previously booked by Abtex promotions including those in the festival season, and thereafter will pack her bags and find a new home.

Also Read: Abtex hands 3 weeks suspension to Serena Bata for begging collaboration

The note further reads that Abtex promotions values customers first and artists have to always follow cultural morals or face disciplinary actions.

Before Serena Bata joined Abtex Promotions she was under Sipapa Entertainment which was led by her then-lover, Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa.

She has since moved on with Abtex Promotions where has spent a period of two and a half years.

It should also be remembered that last year around September, Abtex issued Serena Bata a three weeks suspension for begging a music collabo without his knowledge.