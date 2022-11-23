Renowned storyteller St. Nelly-sade, born Nelson Nsubuga, and his secret girlfriend were blessed with a new bundle of joy.

The recording and performing Ugandan Hip-Hop artist welcomed a bouncing baby girl a few days ago but was hesitant to share the good news with his fans.

Upon sharing the news, several of his fans and followers bombarded his social media platforms with congratulatory messages.

Others as well welcomed him to parenthood, a new chapter, and the responsibilities that he has to take on.

St. Nelly-sade only broke the positive news by posting a picture of a baby’s outfit with the words; “Sunshine, She is here” surrounded with butterflies.

He is, however, yet to reveal the child’s name but information reaching us reveals that the baby and mother are both in good health.

Besides St. Nelly Sade’s past relationship with a Mzungu girlfriend that hit a hard rock, there is little known by the public about his current lover.

He is actually one of the many Ugandan artists who prefer keeping their personal lives out of the public eye, a common thing among many talented and skillful rappers within the country.

Congratulations St.Nelly Sade upon growing your family with a new member.