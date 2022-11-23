Gagamel Entertainment crew boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has questioned critics who want him to quit music whether they are in the position to look after his family and other people that he takes care of.

The “Sente” singer posed the question to his critics as he was responding to claims previously made by Gravity Omutujju calling out veteran musicians to retire from music to create room for rising artists.

In response, Bebe Cool stressed that the trio’s deeds in the music industry and relationship with different leaders, and the respect they accord to people are what have elevated them to wherever they are.

He went ahead to assure the young musicians that the only thing they have to do is produce good music and accord respect to individuals who are impactful to communities.

He further scoffed at artists who think that they have to wage war and create beef with Bebe Cool in order to gain fame.

He frankly told them that the move can work for them for a very short period of time but it cannot last forever.

He also stressed that the trio’s said “cage” wasn’t created by themselves as critics claim as he noted that it was only created by the fans and lovers of their music.