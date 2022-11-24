Kenyan TikTok sensation, content creator, and radio host Azziad Nasenya has graduated with a Diploma from the Kenya Institute of Mass communication.

The 22-year-old shot to fame after a video of her dancing to the “Utawezana” hit song went viral in April 2020 on social media.

It announced her arrival to the limelight and she has never looked back.

Recently, she took part in Mudra Di Viral’s brand new song ‘Balo Balo’ and her video still caused a stir online with many of her followers falling in love with how she shakes her wasp-like waist.

Also Read: Kenyan TikToker Azziad laughs off plastic surgery rumors

In a video shared online, Nasenya told her fans that she was graduating in Mass Communication from the reputable institution.

The talented content creator thanked God for enabling her achieve success. “Yeiiyyy I am grateful to God, we did it na tunazidi,” she write.

She went ahead to stress that many people were asking why she had to complete her studies when she has a well-paying job.

The passionate dancer explained that education shapes people and that she used to study during the evening classes.

Different people have different reasons why they go to school and for me being knowledgeable and expanding my knowledge is all I want. It’s not going to stop here. Education expands our critical thinking capacity. Azziad Nasenya

She further explained that she used to wake up at 4 am every day so that she could juggle her duties to create time for school where she graduated with a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism.

Msinione hapa kwa social media nachezacheza na huko TikTok. Pia huku kwa akili, tunasoma, If it weren’t for God. I wouldn’t be here. I used to wake up at 4 am every day. Azziad Nasenya