Gospel singer Desire Luzinda is Ugandan-bound ahead of Levixone’s ‘Mbeera Genesis’ concert slated for Friday 25th November 2022.

In July, gospel singers Levixone and Desire Luzinda grabbed the headlines after images of them at their supposed Kwanjula leaked on the internet.

Despite not confirming nor denying the reports about them dating, both artists are said to have had a thing for each other for long.

Desire maintained that Levixone has always been a good friend of hers. She is now ready to even fly back home early so as not to miss his concert.

On Wednesday Desire Luzinda shared a photo of herself at the airport before departing the USA for Uganda and left the caption;

I know it’s gonna be an enlivening weekend. Mbeera Genesis concert 26th November is what it is. Desire Luzinda

Her fans are excited as they await her arrival and anticipate that she will perform at the concert which is likely to pull mammoth crowds.

We cannot wait to see what will happen on Friday!