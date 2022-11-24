City beautician, socialite and businesswoman Prima Kardashi has urged her fans to continue supporting Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie despite their breakup.

After a few months following her split with Henry Arinitwe a.k.a Mr Henrie, Prima Kardashi seems to have moved on with her ex-lover and baby daddy Geosteady.

On Wednesday, the two appeared in public together for the very first time as they addressed press at a press conference held to announce the return of Goesteady’s ‘Dine With Geosteady’ concert.

The chemistry between them seems stronger than ever and both are happy about it but where does that leave Mr. Henrie who had a short fling with Prima after she broke up with Geosteady?

Since their breakup, both Prima and Henrie have had a lot of negative things to say about each other, however, they seem to have made peace lately.

During the presser, Prima noted how Henrie is a good and supportive man who deserves to be supported through whatever he is doing.