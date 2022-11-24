Nigerian Afrobeats star Skales, real name Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, is set for a return to Uganda where he is expected to perform at the Jameson & Friends party this weekend.

Skales is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable names in the world of Afrobeats. The Nigerian star will be performing at the first edition of Jameson & Friends party.

Slated for Sunday 27th November at Motiv, along Old Portbell Road, the party is the first of the monthly event.

Jameson & Friends is a lifestyle experience, where friends meet, make new friends and enjoy good music, tasty BBQ, and make merry.

The first edition will be hosted this weekend at the Motiv warehouse and will involve musical performances, games, and a live world cup screening on giant screens.

Skales is famous for international hits like Shake Body, Say You Bad, Shaku Shaku, Temper, Iji Ayo, and Currency, among many others.

Since launching his career in 2011, he has released six studio albums and a flurry of chart-topping singles while collaborating on musical projects with Nicki Minaj, Burna Boy, Davido, Sarkodie, Olamide, and our own – Beenie Gunter.

Skales has managed to use his distinctive and flexible approach to Afrobeats to help disseminate its sound to a global audience, amassing an army of fans along the way.

Hosted by Talent Africa, Jameson & Friends will also feature Ugandan fast-rising multi-talented RnB and Afro-pop artiste Joshua Baraka who recently released his EP dubbed Watershed alongside DJ Kas Baby, DJ Vee, and DJ Tony.