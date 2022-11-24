A few days back, former lawmaker Kato Lubwama came out and trashed some of the latest trending songs that are topping the charts on several music countdowns.

Among the songs that Kato Lubwama trashed included Grenade’s ‘Babandana’ which has been surrounded by lots of controversies including fellow singer Green Daddy accusing him of plagiarizing his “Nasanana” track to come up with his.

Grenade’s song also gained worldwide recognition when the She Cranes danced to it during the just climaxed Netball Fast 5 World Series that took place in New Zealand.

When the Team No Sleep singer Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade Official was presented with the opportunity to share his opinion about how Kato Lubwama’s opinion, he had a cheeky response.

Grenade noted that the former MP only has old age to blame and that it has affected his taste for good music.

In the interview, fellow singer Jowy Landa praised Grenade for being a good man for pushing their collabo and taking good care of her during the whole process.