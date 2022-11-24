Renowned media personality Ronnie Mark Kiyingi has advised singer Sasha Brighton Kalungi who is nursing a broken heart to keep calm and be brave after she was used and dumped by her secret lover with whom she had decided to settle down.

The Delta TV presenter narrated how one of his very good and loaded friends based in Europe dated Sasha Brighton for a few months.

He, however, ended up getting disappointed by the singer when he was ditched for another gentleman yet he had spent a lot of his time and money trying to please the singer hoping they would be together as husband and wife.

The manner in which Sasha Brighton dumped Ronnie Mark Kiyingi’s friend, left both individuals disappointed.

After parting away with his friend’s money, the singer moved on with a person she clearly knew had dated and dumped several of her close friends and female celebrities in the entertainment circles.

In her new relationship, Sasha sacrificed time, put music to rest, and even gave birth to a baby for her new catch hoping that she would settle and focus which did not turn out the case.

Ronnie Mark Kiyingi, advised Sasha to pick herself up from the ditch she dug on her own and compose herself to move on as she waits for her Mr. Right like Rema Namakula did when Eddy Kenzo was playing hide and seek on her.