Yesterday Abtex Promotions sacked singer Serena Bata over a breach of contract on allegations of misconduct and bad behaviour.

The post that was shared on Abtex Promotions official Facebook page cited Serena Bata’s breach of contractual obligations which included performing at an unbooked show and smoking shisha in public.

The news did not sit down well with Serena Bata especially the manner in which her contract had been terminated.

She immediately responded begging her boss Abbey Musunguzi to handle the matter professionally saying it’s unethical to knife her through social media.

Serena Bata wrote on her Facebook saying she highly respects Abtex and the whole management team but they handled the matters like amateurs.

Abtex promotions I respect you in person and the whole management in particular. But I kindly request you to handle this professionally as we did from the start, not on social media….. thank you. Serena Bata

It is not certain whether Abtex will offer Serena Bata another chance but she is expected to perform at some shows where he had already been booked prior to the sacking.