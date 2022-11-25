In the video for Geosteady’s new song dubbed ‘Sembera’, Prima Kardashi features as the two showcase some PDA.

Geosteady and Prima Kardashi broke up in 2020 after several attempts to stick together despite the troubles their relationship was facing.

According to Geosteady, Prima was disrespectful and violent. On the other hand, Prima claims that the singer was a cheat, hence why they couldn’t stay together any longer.

A lot has happened since they broke up; with Geosteady moving on into another relationship with Hindu Kay, as Prima has also jumped into Mr. Henrie’s arms.

Also Read: Don’t stop supporting Henry, he’s a good man – Prima Kardashi rallies fans

For the past two weeks, however, they have left hints of a possible reunion which was then confirmed a few days ago at a presser to announce Geosteady’s concert.

“Yes I am back, we are back together. There is nothing wrong with that,” Prima told journalists before the singer backed her comments.

There have been photos making rounds of Prima seated on Geosteady’s lap and information gathered by Mbu.ug indicates that they were taken at a video shoot of the singer’s new visuals.

Released yesterday, Sembera is a love song in which Geosteady asks his lover to be by his side as he cannot live happily without her.

He showers her with lots of praise describing her beauty and what a wonderful woman she is before vowing to love her without holding back.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: